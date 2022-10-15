Victor victorious in Vernon: preliminary election count

Vernon appears to love Victor.

The incumbent mayoral candidate appears to have won the 2022 general election, over Scott Anderson and Erik Olesen.

Unofficially on council are Brian Guy, Brian Quiring, Kelly Fehr, Akbal Mund, Kari Gares and Teresa Durning while the active living centre borrowing referendum passed handily.

Vernon’s three mayoral candidates eagerly awaited the results of the 2022 election, each with a team of supporters by their sides.

Erik Olesen was with family waiting for the numbers to roll in.

“I always go into elections hopeful,” said Olesen, who is running againt incumbent mayor Victor Cumming and incumbent councillor Scott Anderson, who is running for the mayor’s seat. “This election has been interesting with so many positive comments and from residents stating they have seen definite improvements in my mayoral campaign compared to 2018. I also have to look at the race and understand I am also going up against essentially two incumbent candidates which makes my changes tougher.”

READ MORE: Vernon voters share issues to matter to them at the polls

READ MORE: Election 2022 results: Mayoral winners across BC

twitter.com

Election 2022Vernon