Victims of West Kelowna shooting expected to survive, investigation continues

On Dec. 20, West Kelowna RCMP responded to shots fired near Barona Beach Lakeview Resort

The two victims of a Monday night shooting in West Kelowna are expected to survive.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of shots fired near Barona Beach Lakeview Resort.

When police arrived they found a 32-year-old-man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to Kelowna General Hospital, said RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer.

Around the same time, a 34-year-old man arrived at the hospital on his own with gunshot wounds. Both victims are known to police.

Lobb said it’s too early to suggest the motive for the shootings, and “many resources” are committed to the investigation.

Read more: West Kelowna RCMP confirm two men shot, taken to hospital with serious injuries

Kelowna

