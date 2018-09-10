Veteran School District 22 trustee won’t seek re-election

A longtime School District 22 trustee has decided that four terms are where her career will end.

Mitzi Fortin, the board of education vice chair and Charles Bloom, J.W. Inglis and Cherryville parent advisory committee liaison, said Monday, Sept. 10 that she will not be seeking a fifth term as trustee.

“I began the journey as an advocate for education and children 16 years ago and have decided to focus on my family and parents’ needs,” Fortin said. “I know that projects and commitments are left in limbo each time a term ends and begins, but one would end up committing your lifetime if you wished to see them all through to completion.”

While Fortin said she isn’t seeking re-election, she reflects positively upon her longtime career with the District.

“I have met the most amazing people during my terms and know that School District 22 is among one of the most progressive and sought after in all of B.C.,” Fortin said.

“I thank my fellow trustees past and present for their thoughtful dialogue and insights. I trust we have enough parents interested in their children’s education to fill my vacated position.”

Fortin’s fellow trustees Mollie Bono, Lisa DeBoer, Robert Lee, Doris Squair and Kelly Smith have not yet said whether or not they will be running in the municipal election.

