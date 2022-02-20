Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain lifts heli-winch society spirits

Portion of lift ticket sales Family Day Monday go toward helping Air Rescue One get new helicopter winch

Air Rescue One Heli-Winch Society, founded by Vernon Search and Rescue, needs a new winch and SilverStar Mountain Resort is trying to help them get it. A $20 portion of lift ticket sales will be donated to the Star’s Play Forever Fund Monday, Feb. 21 – Family Day – and donations will be matched up to $10,000, all in support of the society. (Facebook photo)

Going skiing Family Day at SilverStar Mountain Resort Monday, Feb. 21, can help a winch in a pinch.

The resort’s Play Forever Fund will donate $20 from every lift ticket sold and match all community donations up to $10,000 in support of the Rescue’s Air Rescue Heli-Winch Society, founded in 2014 by Vernon Search and Rescue.

Air Rescue One needs a new detachable winch, a critical piece of life-saving equipment in the back country.

“The winch allows the helicopter to hover over a rescue scene and lower paramedic crew members and equipment to the ground, commence treatment and quickly hoist the subjects and crew back up into the helicopter and fly to a waiting ambulance or trauma hospital,” said Gavin Smart, medical director, Air Rescue One.

Currently, Air Rescue One does not own its winch, which has caused them to experience gaps in their crucial service when the winch-equipped helicopter is tasked to other duties.

“Having our own winch will allow us to move the winch between available helicopters and provide uninterrupted rescue service,” Smart said.

Air Rescue One will be set up in the SilverStar Village on Family Day Monday demonstrating various pieces of their equipment – and there is even a chance to win some prizes.

“Supporting Air Rescue One lines up seamlessly with our SilverStar Play Forever values,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations manager, SilverStar. “Air Rescue One and search and rescue services across our province are critical. Helping them raise the funds to purchase a new winch will give them the ability to provide an elevated level of service, and ultimately save more lives.”

Air Rescue One has rescued 161 individuals from precarious predicaments since 2014.

All their training and rescue services are provided on a volunteer basis and there are no charges or fees for accessing Air Rescue One or Search and Rescue.

To donate please visit the Community Foundation North Okanagan web page.

