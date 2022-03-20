Vernon’s Shatzko named Canadian delegate for UN session on women

The 66th session on the Status of Women is on in New York until March 25; Shatzko attending virtually

On the heels of International Women’s Day and during Women’s History month, lands an international conference by the United Nations on the Status of Women, which wraps up Friday, March 25.

Vernon’s Amanda Shatzko was selected by the BC Council for International Cooperation (BCCIC) to be a Canadian delegate to the UN’s 66th Session on the Status of Women.

“The session is in New York at the UN headquarters, however, with COVID restrictions they have asked delegates to attend this year through online portals,” said Shatzko, who sits on the board of the Regional District of North Okanagan as the director for Electoral Area C. “In 2017, though, I did attend in person at the UN headquarters for a conference on cultural diplomacy during the General Assembly.”

This year’s priority theme is achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programs.

Women’s economic empowerment in the changing world of work will also be reviewed.

It’s a theme Shatzko is quite familiar with as a politician and non-profit organization leader.

From serving as vice-chair of the United Nations Association in Canada (Vancouver branch), to helping create the Rural Economic Development Fund at RDNO, setting up vast social media communication lines to her constituents in the North Okanagan during this past year’s wildfires, working on flood mapping and mitigation, to addressing local food sustainability and speaking as a youth member at development conferences, Shatzko understands the values and contributions women and girls play in society.

Due to her work, she has been internationally distinguished as a Top 100 World of Difference Award recipient for women’s economic empowerment.

“Delegates will learn how girls, women and gender diverse people have been leading the development of innovative localized strategies for mitigation and adaptation, often in partnership with men and boys, and how important it is to not only include, but prioritize, the perspectives of women and gender diverse people in policy and decision-making related to gender equality, climate action and disaster risk reduction,” states BCCIC

