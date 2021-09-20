Vernon’s scooter company gives voters a lift

The company behind Vernon’s newest mode of transportation is doing its part to get people to the polls today.
Neuron is offering scooter users a 20 per cent discount Sept. 20 as part of a way to encourage civic engagement in the federal election.
Riders can use the promo code VOTE2021 on the app to get a discounted ride to their local polling station.
To find your voting station, check your voter information card or visit elections.ca.
