Vernon’s pump prices second lowest in B.C.

Gasoline prices range from 102.9-114.9 cents per litre in North Okanagan city

Gas prices at Petro Canada and Super Save on 25th Avenue in Vernon on Aug. 4, 2020. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

Motorists looking to fuel up can score a deal at Super Save as the pump is priced two cents lower than the signage.

Just before 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, Super Save on 32nd Street was advertising 102.9 cents per litre, but a Morning Star reporter confirmed the pump’s regular fuel was priced at 100.9.

Earlier reports from GasBuddy priced fuel at under a dollar a litre, the first dip the North Okanagan community has seen in months.

Other pumps in Vernon are charging 102.9 cents per litre, but Petro Canada is set at 114.9 cents, according to GasBuddy — except for the Middleton Way station, which is pumping at 103.9 per litre.

As it stands now, Vernon is the second cheapest spot in British Columbia to buy fuel.

The province’s cheapest fuel can be purchased 12 hours north in Fort St. John for 98.9 cents a litre.

Pumps in the Lower Mainland are sitting around 125.9.

