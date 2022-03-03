Vernon’s outdoor skating rink closed for the season

Meanwhile, a new Zamboni bay will be built over the summer

The weather is warming up, and with that comes the end of the skating season at Vernon’s Centennial Outdoor Rink.

Effective Thursday, March 3, the rink outside the Priest Valley Arena is now closed for the season.

“Recreation Services would like to thank everyone who came out to enjoy some time on the ice with drop-in activities such as public skating and shinny hockey. We look forward to welcoming you back again next season,” the city said in a press release.

Meanwhile, a new Zamboni bay will be built over the summer near the player’s entrance of the Priest Valley Arena, where the outdoor rink’s Zamboni will be housed, making access to the rink easier and safer.

The Zamboni bay is expected to be ready for the outdoor rink’s reopening in December 2022, weather permitting.

