Vernon’s first COVID care home outbreak over

47 residents and 23 staff contracted the virus, nine died since Dec. 27

The first long-term care home to report a COVID-19 outbreak has been given a clean bill of health.

Interior Health has declared the outbreak over at Heritage Square in Vernon.

“I want to thank the staff for their commitment and dedication and everyone in the community for their support,” Interior Health CEO and president Susan Brown said. “Despite the challenges, staff continue to provide the best possible care. On behalf of Interior Health, I extend our condolences to the families of the loved ones who have passed away during the outbreak.”

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident. The outbreak was declared Dec. 27, 2020 at Heritage Square.

READ MORE: Vernon care home sees COVID-19 outbreak

“I’m happy we are able to declare another COVID-19 outbreak over,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer. “With the first dose of vaccinations complete at our long-term and assisted living facilities, we are able to better protect some of our most vulnerable people.”

There were 70 COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreak at Heritage Square: 47 resident and 23 staff. Sadly, nine residents passed away due to their illness.

There were six active cases reported at the facility Friday. Feb. 12.

Sunday, Feb. 14 also marked one year since the virus was first discovered in the Interior Health region.

READ MORE: Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

READ MORE: Positive case at Coldstream school

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusseniors housing