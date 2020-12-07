Vernonite decks the halls at RCMP station

Vernon Mounties say thanks to whoever decorated tree at detachment

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP shared their gratitude to whoever decorated a tree at the local detachment Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (RCMP)

‘Tis the season to adorn trees in delicate, sparkly decorations ahead of the big day, but one Vernon resident decided to bring some decorations outdoors.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were surprised to see a tree at the local detachment dripping in festive ornaments offering gratitude for a job well done.

In a social media post, the local Mounties offered their thanks in return for the kind gesture.

“Whoever took the time to decorate this tree, we wanted to say thank you,” a post to Facebook on Dec. 7 reads. “Your kindness in our community is noticed and very much appreciated.”

