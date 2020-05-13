Studio be in Vernon announced May 12, 2020, its 29th Street location won’t be reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic. (Instagram)

Vernon yoga studio collapses under COVID-19

Studio be won’t be reopening its doors as restrictions loosen

A yoga studio in Vernon won’t be reopening its doors following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hot Room @ Studio be, on 29th Street, announced May 12 it would remain closed indefinitely after the novel coronavirus shut its doors eight weeks ago.

“The future of our industry is very uncertain during these times,” the website reads. “And with no confirmed plan for reopening businesses of our nature, combined with the possibility of being forced to close again at a moment’s notice, there is no financially viable way forward for us.”

The studio, which has served the community for nearly 10 years, is built on “strong interactions, socialization before and after classes that are full and brimming with energy,” the owners said.

“To meet whatever the ‘new normal’ looks like, we would certainly have to limit classes to a fragment of their former sizes, prohibit student interactions and otherwise remove the things that make Studio be what it is.”

Studio be extended its gratitude to all of its clients and wished all staff and students “the best” in the future.

“This has been a very special space which we hope won’t be forgotten.”

Coronavirus

