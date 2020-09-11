The Vernon chapter of 100+ Women Who Care presented the Schubert Centre’s director Sue Slater, left, and president Diane Weaver, right, with a cheque for $7,800 Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon women show Schubert Centre they care with $7K donation

100+ Women Who Care selected the seniors activity centre in its virtual August meeting

The Vernon chapter of 100+ Women Who Care showed the Schubert Centre some love with a donation exceeding $7,000 Friday, Sept. 11.

The centre, which is a cultural hub for more than 880 seniors and community, was selected to receive support from the club’s more than 170 members in its Aug. 19 meeting.

“It was overwhelming,” said Schubert Centre manager Shirley Higgins of being selected. “I became very emotional doing our presentation. When I was preparing for my speech, I just recognized the full potential of the staff and the commitment they have — it’s amazing.”

The 100+ Women Who Care typically meet in person quarterly to select a suitable charity to support, but this time, the women met virtually via Zoom due to the pandemic, founding member Judy Rose said.

“Rose said she was moved to learn that after the Schubert Centre’s staff was laid off in March a few continued to come to work on a volunteer basis.

COVID-19 closed the Schubert Centre’s doors March 16 and Higgins said she was forced to layoff all employees March 27, but to her surprise, finance director Shell Duggan, chef Taylor Belanger and several volunteers continued to work to ensure seniors in the community were still able to access food through the centre’s Meals on Wheels program.

Around 200 meals are delivered to residents each week through the Schubert Centre’s Meals on Wheels program, Higgins said.

“They are the unsung heroes of the Schubert Centre,” Higgins said of her dedicated staff. “Without them, we don’t know where some of those people would have gotten their meals from. I am really pleased and really proud of them for continuing to do that service for us.”

Higgins said she was surprised to learn the Schubert Centre was to be awarded the $7,800.

“There were two other viable groups that could have definitely used that donation as well,” she said. “On behalf of the Schubert Centre, we are very grateful the 100+ Women Who Care chose us.”

Higgins said the funds donated will be used for operational costs.

