Have you seen Suzie Clark?

Suzie Clark, 22, was last seen in Vernon on June 16, 2021. (RCMP)

Vernon police need help finding 22-year-old Suzie Emily Clark.

The 4-11, 104-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes was last seen June 16 in Vernon, RCMP said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Suzie Clark is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

