Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha

Video captures argument turned physical between woman and youth

A video shared to Facebook of an argument turned physical at the Polson Park skatepark Tuesday, March 16, has garnered more than 300 comments. (Jay Sharma - Facebook)

A video shared to Facebook of an argument turned physical at the Polson Park skatepark Tuesday, March 16, has garnered more than 300 comments. (Jay Sharma - Facebook)

Things got physical at Polson Park skatepark in Vernon Tuesday evening after a woman confronted a group of youths.

A video posted to Vernon Rant and Rave (Uncensored) on Facebook by Jay Sharma captures only a portion of the 6 p.m. incident on March 16 but it has garnered more than 300 comments.

Now, police are investigating.

A woman with grey hair and a black hoodie is seen holding a yellow “baton” and a skateboard, claiming it was stolen from her son.

Police said the woman saw the unattended skateboard on the grass near the park and believed it was the same board stolen from her son last week.

When the woman went to take the board, she was surrounded by youths when the confrontation began.

“You look like you’re on a bunch of meth coming at a bunch of kids with that thing,” one youth is heard yelling at the woman, referring to the tool.

The cameraman turns the camera away from the action momentarily and when he refocuses the camera, it appears as one youth attempted to disarm the woman.

In a struggle, the same youth, described by police as a 5-5, 15-year-old with blond wavy hair wearing a blue sweater, is seen punching the woman in the face.

When a third party intervened, the group of youths fled. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

Sharma, who posted the footage online Tuesday night, wrote “if you’re this kid’s mom, you should be ashamed.”

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Constable Derzak at the non-emergency line of 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Lavington man, former WHL player hopes to score new kidney

READ MORE: Message warning sex trade workers scrawled on road near Sagmoen farm

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Princeton man pleads guilty to assault involving teenage girl

Just Posted

Okanagan-based All Are Family Outreach Society, which provides support to those struggling from Armstrong to Kelowna, is in need of a new headquarters after leaving a Winfield church in June 2020. (All Are Family Outreach photo)
Okanagan outreach society still without a home

All Our Family Outreach continues nine-month search for new headquarters

Ryan Smith of Lavington, an eighth-round selection of the San Jose Sharks in the 1992 NHL Entry Draft, is hoping someone will step forward and be tested as a potential kidney donor. (Photo submitted)
Lavington man, former WHL player hopes to score new kidney

Ryan Smith, who played more than 200 games in the WHL, is currently on dialysis awaiting a potential donor

A small grass fire was extinguished by Vernon Fire Rescue Services Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News file)
Wee grass fire snuffed by Vernon crews

Fire reported on Okanagan Landing Road Wednesday morning

A video shared to Facebook of an argument turned physical at the Polson Park skatepark Tuesday, March 16, has garnered more than 300 comments. (Jay Sharma - Facebook)
Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha

Video captures argument turned physical between woman and youth

Traditionally held on the May long weekend, the Falkland Stampede hopes to be able to return to the community rodeo grounds on the weekend of Aug. 27-29. (File photo)
Falkland Stampede hopes for August return

The century-old rodeo was cancelled twice in 2020 due to COVID; organizers have secured Aug. 27-29 for the 2021 event

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. son surprised by lack of follow-up after elderly father’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Jeff Garrad worried isolated seniors may be left to fend for themselves if they contract virus

Wildlife experts say that pine siskin birds (pictured) still carry the risk of salmonella infection. (File photo)
Clean bird feeders regularly, or take them in, B.C. experts warn as salmonella persists

Winter salmonella concern among pine siskins still a threat

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Summerland community Arts Council is seeking designs for street banners to be displayed around the community this year. The banner program had been held in past years, but did not happen in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summerland Review file photo)
Designs sought for Summerland street banner project

Five designs will be selected that feature the theme of Diversity and Inclusion

Princeton court is normally held once a month. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
Princeton man pleads guilty to assault involving teenage girl

Charges stem from a 2019 birthday party

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

Most Read