A picture of Joyce Echaquan is seen during a vigil on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in front of the hospital where she died in Joliette, Que. Advocates say the fate of Echaquan is a tragic example of the systemic racism many Indigenous people face while accessing health care. (Paul Chiasson - The Canadian Press)

Vernon woman plans march to end systemic racism in health care

Local Indigenous advocate organizes event in honour of Joyce Echaquan

A Vernon woman is organizing a peaceful march starting from the local hospital to draw attention to systemic racism in the health-care system.

Meagan Louis said the rally is to stand in solidarity with Joyce Echaquan, who died in a Quebec hospital bed on Sept. 28.

The 37-year-old Atkamekw mother of seven used her phone to record nurses making degrading comments to her shortly before her death, prompting widespread news coverage, inquiries, protests and vigils across Canada.

“This is a peaceful rally as we are standing in solidarity and showing the rest of the country that racism needs to stop,” Louis wrote in an event page for the rally on Facebook.

A nurse involved in the incident was fired, and Quebec’s chief coroner has announced plans for a public inquest into Echaquan’s death.

It’s not the first major Canadian health-care scandal related to Indigenous racism to crop up this year.

In June, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced an investigation into allegations of emergency room staff “playing a game” to guess the blood-alcohol level of Indigenous patients.

Louis is a First Nations activist who has organized rallies for missing and murdered Indigenous women in the past. She hopes others will join her Saturday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m. in a march from the Vernon Jubilee Hospital to the downtown RCMP detachment.

So far, 28 people have responded to the event on Facebook.

In line with other rallies around the country, Louis asks participants to wear purple in remembrance of Echaquan.

“Please bring your signs ‘Justice for Joyce’ and ‘End systemic racism’,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Joyce Echaquan’s death highlights systemic racism in health care, experts say

READ MORE: Quebec premier formally apologizes to Joyce Echaquan’s family

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Healthcareracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

$1M donation from Stober Foundation to support UBCO students

The donation will also go to support public health

Vernon woman plans march to end systemic racism in health care

Local Indigenous advocate organizes event in honour of Joyce Echaquan

Vernon police nab robber running from scene

Serious Crime Unit was in the right place at the right time

6,300 pounds of food donated to Lumby food bank

First responders food drive a huge success despite COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Buffalo aircraft pays visit to Vernon

RCAF plane used for training with Civil Air Search and Rescue Association

Community supports mother of Okanagan boy battling severe illnesses

Trayce Bennett, 12, has been in and out of BC Children’s Hospital since he was three months old

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Most Read