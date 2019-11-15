Aleksanna (last name not given) fixes her hat after going through the bouncy castle maze Saturday during the Vernon Winter Carnival family day at Polson Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Vernon Winter Carnival right around the corner

Tickets to go on sale Dec. 6

Halloween has come and gone and the first official snowfall is behind us here in Vernon. Now, excitement is building around upcoming winter events.

The 60th Annual Winter Carnival is ramping up and tickets are ready to go on sale Dec. 6, at 9 a.m.

“We asked the community to get involved with the 60th anniversary and the response was overwhelming,” executive director Vicki Proulx said. “We are thrilled with the amount of returning and new events.”

Already, more than 125 events have been booked for the the 60s-themed winter carnival, sponsored by Valley First, which will run Feb. 7-16, 2020.

Thirty of those 125 events are new and Proulx said many events sell out quickly.

The Queen Silver Star Snowflake Ball (Feb. 8), a dinner theatre production of Doesn’t Time Fly (Feb. 11-15), Remember the 60s at the museum (Feb. 13), Valentines’ Night Ski at Sovereign Lake (Feb. 14), the Snowed In Comedy Tour (Feb. 14), Pancake Breakfast at Halina Centre, JCI Rock Stars Bonspiel presented by A&W (Feb. 15) and the TKH Kids Club Dance Party (Feb. 16) are all making their debut at the 2020 Vernon Winter Carnival.

New free events coming to the carnival include ice sculpting (Feb. 7-8), Balloon Glow and Carnival Kickoff (Feb. 7), Okanagan’s Got Talent (Feb. 9 and 16), Jam Can Curling (Feb. 10-14) and Total Fun Bed Races (Feb. 11) are among many more.

Fireworks will start the festivities off with a bang on Feb. 7, and returning guests can expect to see the iconic Ice Palace and Sheriff’s Jail tradition.

“It’s hard to believe that Vernon Winter Carnival will begin in less than three months,” chairwoman Deb White said. “Your board of directors has been working hard along with Vicki, our executive director, to ensure that Carnival Remembers the 60s is a very memorable year.”

“I can’t wait,” White said.

A complete listings of events and more information can be found in the Carnival Brochure, which will be available Nov. 30 at the Downtown Vernon Light Up or online at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Vernon Winter Carnival right around the corner

Tickets to go on sale Dec. 6

