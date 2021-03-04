Vernon wheelchair curler named humanitarian

Vernon Paralympian Sonja Gaudet (right) has been named winner of a humanitarian award presented by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the World Sikh Organization of Canada. (File photo)

Vernon wheelchair curler and Paralympian Sonja Gaudet will receive a major honour.

Women leaders from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the World Sikh Organization of Canada will present Gaudet and religious freedoms advocate and educator Amrik Kaul with Courage and Humanitarianism awards in a virtual ceremony Monday, March 8.

Gaudet, a three-time Paralympics wheelchair curling gold medalist and multiple world champion, will be recognized for her humanitarian efforts and contribution to society. Gaudet, a spinal cord injury survivor, has championed human rights for all with disabilities. Her inspiring example, as a three-time gold medal Paralympian, mother, wife, mentor and active community member, exemplifies her passion to help all who she can help each day.

Kaur moved to Montreal as a small child where she lived for 20 years before having to leave Montreal when the secularism law, formerly known as Bill 21, directly affected her ability to continue working as a teacher because it required she remove her article of faith, her Dastaar (Sikh turban).

She made the courageous choice to take legal action towards the law and refused to remove her Dastaar while she taught. Amrit currently lives and teaches in Surrey. She is being presented with the Courage Award to recognized her efforts to battle for change and inspire others to show the courage of their convictions.

Francheska Henson, 13, from Burnaby, has written and performed the song “Choose Brave” for this event to recognize the choices Gaudet and Kaur have made to be brave in the way they live their lives.

