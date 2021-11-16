Vernon welcomes two new deputy fire chiefs

Alan Hofsink and Russ Friesen both have extensive experience in fire services

Russ Friesen (left) and Alan Hofsink (right) are Vernon’s two new deputy fire chiefs. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is welcoming two new deputy fire chiefs to its ranks.

Alan Hofsink previously joined the City of Vernon as its FireSmart program coordinator and has now taken on the role of deputy chief of operations. He began his new position Oct. 25.

Hofsink has experience and success as a firefighter, fire officer, and manager. His work in the community with the FireSmart program has helped further establish connections between residents living in the wildland-urban interface and fire services, to continue working together on FireSmart initiatives.

Russ Friesen joined the city Nov. 8 and fills the role of deputy chief for prevention, training and logistics. Friesen is recognized as one of the most effective fire investigators in Western Canada. His experience as a firefighter, fire officer, fire investigator and deputy fire chief will help VFRS continue to develop its fire investigation and prevention programs.

“Both Alan and Russ are community-minded individuals who are passionate about the fire service and, I believe, true servant leaders,” chief David Lind said. “This is an exciting time for our department and we are looking forward to working with deputy chief Hofsink and deputy chief Friesen.”

The city is now in the recruitment process for a new FireSmart coordinator.

Brendan Shykora

