A precautionary water quality advisory for the Duteau Water Supply service area has been rescinded as of Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (RDNO photo)

Vernon water quality advisory lifted

Flows at the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant have returned to normal following repairs

A precautionary water quality advisory for the Duteau water supply service area has been rescinded as of Friday, Jan. 21.

The advisory was put in place Jan. 17 due to an emergency repair in Lavington (Coldstream) that caused extremely low flows at the Duteau Water Treatment Plant, impacting treatment.

Flows at the treatment plant and all levels of treatment have returned to normal, and bacterial testing results and disinfection (chlorine) levels are satisfactory, Greater Vernon Water said Friday.

