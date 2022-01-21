Vernon water quality advisory lifted

A precautionary water quality advisory for the Duteau water supply service area has been rescinded as of Friday, Jan. 21.
The advisory was put in place Jan. 17 due to an emergency repair in Lavington (Coldstream) that caused extremely low flows at the Duteau Water Treatment Plant, impacting treatment.
Flows at the treatment plant and all levels of treatment have returned to normal, and bacterial testing results and disinfection (chlorine) levels are satisfactory, Greater Vernon Water said Friday.
Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
