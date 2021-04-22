Vernon volunteers are ‘awe-inspiring’: Mayor

The City of Vernon is celebrating its more than 200 volunteers during National Volunteer Week.

“Vernon is, without a doubt, one of the best places to live, work, explore and play. And a major contributing factor to this is the dedication and compassion exhibited by hundreds of local volunteers who regularly take the time to make a positive impact in our community,” Mayor Victor Cumming said.

“When there is a need, our citizens step up to the plate and serve with enthusiasm.”

The city’s 200-plus volunteers serve Council Committees, the Tourism Commission, Emergency Support Services and the RCMP at the Community Safety Office and Crime Prevention unit.

This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Volunteers in Vernon also gift their time and attention to various community boards, planning committees for the arts, cultural and sporting activities, non-profit organizations and social service programs and more.

“These folks are dedicated to this work,” the mayor said.

“Some of the people who volunteer with the city have been with us for more than two decades, providing invaluable expertise, advice and recommendations on a variety of issues to help make this a great place to live.

“What they do, and how they do it, is awe-inspiring and greatly appreciated.”

The theme of this year’s National Volunteer Week which runs April 18-24 is the Value of One, the Power of Many.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Volunteers are the backbone of our community,” Mayor Cumming said. “On behalf of the city, thank you, to each and every person who volunteers in Vernon. You are making a difference and we are grateful.”

