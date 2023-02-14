Vernon vigil commemorates 365 days of Ukraine resistance

North Okanagan residents are invited to continue to stand with Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress along with the Ukrainian World Congress is asking for a worldwide candlelit vigil on Friday, Feb. 24, to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Russia in their country.
In Vernon, a vigil to Stand With Ukraine – 365 Days of Resistance will take place Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. at Vernon City Hall.
“We invite all to join our Ukrainian community to this candlelit vigil,” said Vernon’s Andrea Malysh, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan.
“We will have a short ceremony of speeches along with the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem and a moment of silence.”
Those attending are encouraged to bring flags and candles.
