Incident happened just before 2 p.m. on 25th Avenue; traffic eastbound was reduced to one lane

Vernon Fire Rescue Service members were quick on-scene to help douse a van that caught fire in Vernon Wednesday, March 9.

The incident happened on 25th Avenue and reduced eastbound traffic to one lane shortly before 2 p.m.

BC Ambulance was not on scene and there are no known injuries at this time.

