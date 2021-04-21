Vernon Tree Program participation encouraged for Earth Day

The tree program provides information about the benefits of planting shade trees, as well as resources

The City of Vernon is encouraging residents to participate in the Vernon Tree Program for Earth Day Thursday, April 22. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon wants residents to participate in its new Vernon Tree Program to celebrate Earth Day Thursday, April 22.

As part of the city’s new Climate Action Plan, the tree program provides information about the benefits of planting shade trees, as well as resources for citizens to participate.

“The tree program provides a voucher to encourage residents to plant trees on their own properties to help promote a healthy, enjoyable and safe community,” said Laurie Cordell, the city’s manager of long-range planning and sustainability. “Trees save energy by providing shade, reduce sound and dust pollution to your property, and reduce the impacts of stormwater – all while enhancing the value of your property.”

As part of the 2021 Vernon Tree Program, residents can receive a $25 voucher toward the purchase of a shade tree at Nicholas Alexander Home and Garden or Swan Lake Market and Garden.

Details about program conditions and the application process are available on the city’s website at www.vernon.ca/sustainability.

The city’s new Climate Action Plan recognizes the need for all to take action to reduce the greenhouse gas footprint and get ready for the impacts of climate change in the community. The plan provides direction to the city and ideas for action across the community whether you are a resident, business or organization.

Check out the Climate Action Plan at www.vernon.ca/climateaction and learn how you can get involved.

