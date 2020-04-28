Vernon townhouse complex entertained by girl, lamb and Dutch treats

Young girl dressed in traditional Dutch clothing brings four-week-old lamb for visit

Dressed in traditional Dutch wooden clogs and bonnet, Azriel Ploegman, nine, brought her four-week-old lamb, Emmanuel Joy, to spend the day with her contractor father, Paul, while he worked at a Vernon townhouse complex Tuesday, April 28. (Kerry Hutter photo)

There’s no official thing as Bring Your Lamb To Work With Your Dad While Wearing Traditional Dutch Garb Day.

But Azriel Ploegman made it such in Vernon on Tuesday, April 28.

Nine-year-old Ploegman brought her four-week-old lamb named Emmanuel Joy to spread some joy to residents of a Vernon townhouse complex where her contractor father, Paul, was doing some work.

The pair wandered through the grassy area with some residents waving hello and asking questions.

Ploegman, who dressed up for the day in traditional Dutch wooden clogs and bonnet, complete with ponytails, is a homeschooled Grade 3 student who lives in rural Armstrong.

READ MORE: COVID-19 fails to curb opening of Vernon farm orchard

READ MORE: North Okanagan gets creative with pet pics, foodie fun and more


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement
Next story
Self-isolating Revelstoke family forced to leave town after issue with tenant

Just Posted

West Kelowna authorizes up to $6M in borrowing amid pandemic

The Revenue Anticipation Borrowing Bylaw was passed by council on Tuesday

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

Okanagan group launches fundraising page for PPE

The group also now has over 50 members throughout Central Okanagan

West Kelowna Warriors support foodbank with takeout event

Warriors to donate $10 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for every order over $30 at a selection of local restaurants

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

Lake Country boy receives special parade

The regional district hosted a parade of garbage trucks for a young resident

100-year-old gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Headstones of local pioneers toppled in Cloverdale

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

COVID-19: Vernon man to burn 10K calories for food banks

In a fundraiser supporting Canada Foodbanks, mountain biker Bas van Steenbergen is working up a sweat

Vernon townhouse complex entertained by girl, lamb and Dutch treats

Young girl dressed in traditional Dutch clothing brings four-week-old lamb for visit

Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Donations can go to food banks or health-care foundations of your choice

Self-isolating Revelstoke family forced to leave town after issue with tenant

What started with noise complaints escalated to yelling and pounding on walls

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

Most Read