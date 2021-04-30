Kayaking in the North Okanagan. (Tourism Vernon photo)

Kayaking in the North Okanagan. (Tourism Vernon photo)

Vernon Tourism services going mobile in May

A new mobile team will help Tourism Vernon move away from its underperfroming brick-and-mortar centre

If people aren’t flocking to the visitor centre, Tourism Vernon will meet them at the beach, or on the street.

That’s the idea behind a shift away from Vernon’s brick-and-mortar Visitor Centre to a mobile team that will soon be in action.

City council has found the old brick and mortar tourism model to be out of date. The city has seen a steady decline in trips to the Visitor Information Centre (in 2019 there were 58 per cent fewer visits to the centre compared to 2006) and costs are outweighing revenues.

The centre saw a modest boost in visits in 2014, the year it was centralized, but the downward trend has continued ever since.

In response, Tourism Vernon is switching to a mobile visitor services team that will hit the streets in May, as endorsed by council on Monday, April 26.

The goal is to provide timely and effective support to tourists by meeting them where they are — in places like Kin Beach, Ellison Provincial Park and throughout the downtown. The team will also interact with people by phone, email and Facebook chat.

An enhanced digital presence will round out the new visitor servicing program in the form of website improvements and new digital maps.

Mayor Victor Cumming said promoting the tourism and hospitality is a top priority as the sector recovers from the pandemic.

“With fewer resources available, the Tourism Commission and city council have carefully considered how our investments will be most effective and how we can re-imagine our visitor servicing to showcase Vernon, meaningfully connect with visitors and residents, and continue offering exceptional customer service,” Cumming said.

Tourism research indicates this mobile model is working better across the province and Canada, according to Claus Larsen, tourism commission chair and director of accommodation at Predator Ridge Resort.

“Travelers are searching more, booking more and buying more on mobile devices. They’re operating in a digital space already, so we are pivoting our efforts to offer a practical approach that helps connect visitors with local attractions and activities, and introduces area residents to new opportunities which match changes in the market,” Larsen said.

Kevin Poole, manager of economic development and tourism, said the switch follows the lead of several other B.C. communities that have found the mobile model useful — and not just for tourists.

“Not only have those communities seen positive results in connecting visitors to local attractions, but they’ve also seen an increased number of local residents beginning to explore their own communities and discovering local businesses or attractions they didn’t know existed,” Poole said.

“This in turn has helped residents become ambassadors for their communities and spread the good word of what’s available in their own backyard.”

To learn more, visit www.tourismvernon.com.

READ MORE: Technology replaces Vernon’s tourism centre

READ MORE: Swim, skate and Vernon rec event revenues halved

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Tourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four people swim ashore after boat sinks on Okanagan Lake in Penticton

Just Posted

Kayaking in the North Okanagan. (Tourism Vernon photo)
Vernon Tourism services going mobile in May

A new mobile team will help Tourism Vernon move away from its underperfroming brick-and-mortar centre

(Black Press files)
EDITORIAL: Canada’s $1 trillion national debt

Canada’s national debt has topped $1 trillion for the first time in… Continue reading

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
92 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 10,969 since the pandemic began

Interior Health provided data breaking down the vaccine administration rates in communities throughout the region Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (File photo)
Nearly 40% of North Okanagan adults vaccinated

28,965 first doses administered in the region as of April 28, according to Interior Health data

Fire crews responding to a dumpster fire outside Source Adult along Highway 97 in Kelowna on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2020. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Several suspicious dumpster fires prompt Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP investigation

Kelowna RCMP said there has been a significant number of dumpster fires in the city

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn't see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot on Vernon's Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from April 25 to 30

Penticton Fire Department’s Marine Rescue boat on the location of where a speedboat sunk on April 30, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Four people swim ashore after boat sinks on Okanagan Lake in Penticton

All onboard made it safely to shore

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Plans to distribute 1st doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility

(Black Press files)
EDITORIAL: Canada’s $1 trillion national debt

Canada’s national debt has topped $1 trillion for the first time in… Continue reading

Sicamous council approved a temporary use permit for a staff residence trailer and a coverall maintenance building for Sicamous Houseboats’ use at 800 Two Mile Rd. (Lachlan Labere - Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous Houseboats given OK for upland maintenance, staff trailer

Council grants temporary use permit for Two Mile Road property

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Most Read