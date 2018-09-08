Vernon may get 112 micro suites

The development permit has not yet been approved, but Vita is being shown in Kelowna

Micro suites may soon be available for purchase in Vernon.

A showroom for Vita micro suites opened in Kelowna this morning in the Orchard Park Mall parking lot.

“We’re building in Vernon 112 units, but I don’t have the development permit yet so I’m just showing it to people,” said owner Kevin Bird, of K West Homes.

The company is in the midst of completing another micro-suite complex, Cambridge House, at the corner of Ethel and Highway 97 and then the next project is Vernon’s Vita.

“They sell quickly because they’re affordable for people,” he said.

