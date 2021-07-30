Vernon Tim Hortons raise $18K on Camp Day

More than $12 million raised across the country on Tim Hortons Camp Day July 21

Proceeds from the sale of hot and iced coffees at Tim Hortons Camp Day in the Okanagan July 21 helped raise more than $12 million nationally, topping last year’s total of $11 million. (Black Press - file photo)

Tim Hortons’ Camp Day fundraiser was a huge success Canada-wide as 1,500 restaurants topped last year’s $11-million total by $1.4 million.

Locally, in Vernon, $18,551 was raised in the one-day event on July 21 that sees all proceeds from the sales of hot and iced coffee donated to help send kids to camp, albeit virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things looked like they were back to normal in terms of donations,” said Vernon franchise owner Dan Currie.

In its 30th year, Camp Day has raised about $225 million and has helped support more than 300,000 youth between the ages of 12 to 16 through a multi-year camp and current eCamp-based program.

“Camp Day has grown to become one of the most important days of the year for all of us at Tim Hortons and we are so grateful that Canadians turned out in huge numbers to support the 30th anniversary of this life-changing campaign,” said Tim Hortons president Axel Schwan.

“We can’t thank Canadians and Tim Hortons restaurant owners enough for what they’ve accomplished, raising $12.4 million in a single day, which will help inspire and empower thousands more deserving kids through a multi-year experience with Tims Camps.”

There are seven Tims Camps across North America that run year-round summer and school programs.

Last summer, realizing that the youth who participate in their Tims Camps programs would be disproportionately affected by the isolation brought on by the pandemic, the Tim Hortons Foundation launched Tims eCamp, an innovative camp-inspired digital experience designed to support participants virtually.

Back again this year is a new and improved version of Tims eCamp, offering participants a supportive and engaging environment with all the resources they need to participate digitally from home.

