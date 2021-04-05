Thor the brown Boston terrier’s new backpack is filled with discarded masks picked up on daily walk outings around his Vernon neighbourhood by owner Lisa Mazurek. (Lisa Mazurek photo)

Vernon terrier, master cleaning up discarded masks

Thor, a Boston terrier, has poop bags with masks filled into backpack during daily walks

Vernon’s super dog and his master have taken to cleaning up their neighbourhood one discarded mask at a time.

Thor, a Boston terrier profiled in The Morning Star last year as a Superman-cape-wearing four-legged superhero that puts smiles on the faces of strangers on social media with his antics, goes for daily walks with owner/master Lisa Mazurek in their Harwood neighbourhood.

Wearing a brand new backpack, Thor carries the discarded masks in poop bags placed inside by Mazurek until they come to a disposal site.

Mazurek posted a video and explanation to social media and found out she’s not alone cleaning up discarded masks.

“The mask issue is bad everywhere, all around the world,” said Mazurek. “I’m hoping that in sharing this that others can safely pick up the masks.

“It was in our neighbourhood, I came home complaining about how I couldn’t believe how many masks there were. You have to be the change. You can either complain or you can do something about it. It won’t fix the whole problem but maybe we can put a dent in it.”

Mazurek and Thor frequent the Okanagan Rail Trail as well, and she says she found masks in the water and in nature, “where you wouldn’t think of finding masks.”

