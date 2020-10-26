The 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge targets municipalities across Canada where radon testing has been limited, but where there is a potential for homes to have elevated radon levels. Vernon is participating. (Image contributed)

The 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge targets municipalities across Canada where radon testing has been limited, but where there is a potential for homes to have elevated radon levels. Vernon is participating. (Image contributed)

Vernon takes on Radon Challenge

200 free radon testing kits are up for grabs as part of the third annual challenge to test for gas

Two hundred Vernon residents can get their hands on a free radon test to test for the odourless, tasteless and colourless gas in their homes.

The City of Vernon is inviting residents to register for a free radon test kit as part of the annual 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge, offered by the national health coalition Take Action on Radon.

The gas is identified as the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and with more and more people staying home this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and with winter just around the corner, it’s more important than ever to ensure the air at home is healthy.

“Our aim is to encourage our residents to be proactive when it comes to protecting themselves and their loved ones from radon exposure,” Chief Building Official Dan Gellein said in a statement issued Monday, Oct. 26.

“This is why we’re encouraging residents to register for a free radon test kit and take action against radon. It’s easy, effective and can save a life.”

“We are grateful for the generous support of Coldwell Banker Four Seasons Real Estate, here in Vernon, who sponsored 100 additional test kits for residents, meaning we have a total of 200 free test kits to distribute on a first-come, first-served basis,” Gellein said. “The kits will be available for residences that include single-family dwellings, duplexes and townhouses.”

Radon is a naturally occurring cancer-causing radioactive gas that can enter buildings and enclosed spaces undetected. Since Canadian homes are sealed against weather, the gas can become trapped indoors building up to dangerous levels.

Long-term exposure to high levels of radon can lead to an increased risk of lung cancer.

“The 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge just made it a lot easier for residents of Vernon to test for radon,” said Pam Warkentin, Executive Director of the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists and Project Manager at Take Action on Radon.

“Now in its third year, the program has spurred more than 2,000 Canadians to test their homes for radon, an important first step towards protecting themselves and their families from the risk of lung cancer.”

Testing for it is the only way homeowners can determine the levels as they vary between neighbouring houses.

“Radon is a well-established human carcinogen and testing and reducing radon levels is an important method of prevention of lung cancer,” said Dr. Anne-Marie Nicol, a researcher from the Faculty of Sciences from Simon Fraser University. “Residential radon is marked as Canadians’ primary exposure of radon, preventing radon exposure will reduce the number of Canadians dying of lung cancer.”

Interested residents can register online at engagevernon.ca or by calling 250-550-3634.

An online webinar Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. will provide registered participants with more details about the testing process before receiving the kit.

READ MORE: Armstrong mom $1M richer after candy run

READ MORE: Vernon woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing Mustang into house

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Police, B.C. Conservation help two bucks caught in one fishing net
Next story
In pushing to amend conversion therapy bill, Tories seek to bridge caucus divide

Just Posted

Three vehicle crash on Highway 33. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving bus on Highway 33

Highway 33 is slow going in both directions

Welcome Inn will offer 20 beds, but site coordinators Jason Siebenga and Tara Tschritter hope to offer up to 40. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Winter shelters spaces opening in Kelowna

The move comes as winter conditions are setting in earlier this year

Comedian Mike Delamont will take the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre for two socially-distanced shows Nov. 14 at 5:40 and 8 p.m. (Contributed)
Comedy returns to Vernon’s stage amid COVID-19

Cabaret-style shows let audience in on the live action once again

The 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge targets municipalities across Canada where radon testing has been limited, but where there is a potential for homes to have elevated radon levels. Vernon is participating. (Image contributed)
Vernon takes on Radon Challenge

200 free radon testing kits are up for grabs as part of the third annual challenge to test for gas

Armstrong’s Christyna Whieldon is $1M richer after scoring a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from the general store. (BCLC contributed)
Armstrong mom $1M richer after candy run

Christyna Whieldon bought a winning ticket from Armstrong’s general store

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a seven-vehicle chain reaction collision early Monday morning, Oct. 26. (File photo)
One person injured in seven-vehicle chain-reaction collision in Salmon Arm

Snow packed to ice, speed contributing factors behind collisions

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man killed in collision on Highway 1

RCMP say slippery road conditions contributing factor behind collision

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Parents not giving up, after official search for Manning Park hiker suspended again

‘We are determined, but eventually the money is going to run out.’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man killed in collision on Highway 1

RCMP say slippery road conditions contributing factor behind collision

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

Most Read