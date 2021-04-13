By 2050, May will feel more like August, according to Vernon’s Action Climate Plan. The plan says we will have twice as many days above 30 degrees Celsius each summer. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

By 2050, May will feel more like August, according to Vernon’s Action Climate Plan. The plan says we will have twice as many days above 30 degrees Celsius each summer. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon takes action against climate change

First action plan an important step: Mayor

Plans are now in place to tackle climate change.

Vernon’s first Climate Action Plan was endorsed by council Monday, April 12.

The plan articulates a path to a resilient future for Vernon, where the community is more prepared for the impacts that climate change will bring and has worked to reduce its emissions.

Endorsing the plan is an important step, Mayor Victor Cumming said.

“The plan reflects both the scientific data and the values of our community, which were expressed during an extensive public consultation process,” he said. “It sets the stage for Vernon to be a leader in taking action on climate change. These actions will make us stronger and more resilient as a community.

“The money we invest now will save on future costs for emergency response, oil and gas for heating and getting around, and will reduce interruptions and stress in our community.”

The Climate Action Plan sets targets that reflect the urgency of climate change and includes actions that not only help Vernon reduce greenhouse gas emissions and get ready for the impacts that climate change brings, but also result in immediate benefits for residents.

The city will begin the development of an implementation strategy, including a long-term communication and engagement plan. To view the plan, visit vernon.ca/climateaction.

READ MORE: Vernon voices wanted on climate action plan

READ MORE: SilverStar earns climate action award

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1 in 3 young Canadians have given up on owning a home: poll
Next story
Vernon takes action against climate change

Just Posted

Sheila Derbyshire dressed up as a scary clown to surprise her daughter, Talyn, at Len Wood Middle School in Armstrong April 12, 2021, for her 13th birthday. (Sheila Derbyshire - Contributed)
Armstrong mom sends in the clowns

‘Halloween freak’ celebrates daughter’s 13th birthday in style

The Okanagan Forest Task Force’s only means of getting garbage out of the backcountry broke down on Tuesday, April 6. (Kane Blake - Okanagan Forest Task Force)
Okanagan forest cleanup group’s truck repaired free of charge

Okanagan Forest Task Force uses the truck to haul garbage out of the backcountry

(Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Man found tangled in barbed wire on trail near UBC Okanagan

Man’s friend claims he’d been drinking when he went missing Monday afternoon

Taxes are going up slightly for homeowners in 2021 to give businesses a break. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Tax shifts burden from Vernon businesses to homeowners

New rate for residential 2.67 per cent or $42 for average home

Pixabay.
Non-stop flights between Ottawa and Kelowna to be offered this summer

One-way flights start as low as $59 with taxes and fees included

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 2, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. NDP ministers defend ‘air tax,’ latest COVID-19 business aid

Empty home tax doesn’t apply to businesses, but space above them

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lime e-scooters will soon be offered in Kelowna. (Photo: Kris Krug)
E-scooters now allowed on Kelowna roadways under provincial pilot program

‘Rather than a novelty, this change will enable e-scooters to be used for more utilitarian transportation purposes’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Air Canada cancelled service to and from Penticton Jan. 11, 2021. After receving $5.9 billion in federal aid the airline is now set to renew service on the route in June, 2021. (Mark Brett - Western News file)
Air Canada flights set to return to the South Okanagan

Federal aid could have the Vancouver/Penticton route back to pre-pandemic service

By 2050, May will feel more like August, according to Vernon’s Action Climate Plan. The plan says we will have twice as many days above 30 degrees Celsius each summer. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon takes action against climate change

First action plan an important step: Mayor

In Ontario, COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been set up at local mosques. (Submitted photo: Rufaida Mohammed)
Getting the vaccine does not break your fast, says Muslim COVID-19 task force

Muslim community ‘strongly’ encouraging people to get their shot, whether or not during Ramadan

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
100+ international travellers who landed in B.C. refused to quarantine

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it issued $3,000 violation tickets to each

Most Read