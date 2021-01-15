Vernon student missing medical device

Receiver used to monitor diabetes believed left in snowbank at school

An elementary school student misplaced their glucose monitoring device for diabetes and his family and teachers are hoping someone maybe picked it up. (Dexcom)

An important piece of a equipment used to monitor a young person’s diabetes is missing.

A student at BX Elementary misplaced their Dexcom receiver, which monitors glucose levels. The family believes the student left it along the fence/snowbank along Silver Star Road in front of the school on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

“We are hoping that someone picked it up,” BX principal Lance Johnson said.

The family and school staff are eager to get the device back to the student to assist with their medical condition.

“It also alerts us to the student’s highs and lows with an alarm which is very helpful with a child learning to manage his diabetes,” Johnson said.

Anyone who may have picked up the monitor can email Johnson at ljohnson@sd22.bc.ca.

