Vernon street blocked as crews extinguish house fire

Traffic on 27th Avenue is blocked off due to a house fire.
Vernon fire crews were called to the 5000 27th Avenue for a report of flames coming from a home around 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 2. Crews entered the building and could be seen on the second storey.
The blaze was knocked down quickly but the multi-unit residential building suffered damage on the front entrance and balcony area.
BC Ambulance personnel are also on scene, treating one person with a minor burn. There are no reports of other injuries.
BC Hydro crews arrived on scene with a powerline truck, however there appear to be no outages in the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
