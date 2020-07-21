Starbucks has temporarily closed Vernon’s Anderson Way facility after two employees experienced symptoms of COVID-19. (File photo)

Vernon Starbucks temporarily closed over COVID-19 concerns

Two employees exhibit symptoms at Anderson Way location; company puts protocol into action

One Vernon coffee house is closed temporarily after employees began experiencing novel coronavirus symptoms last week.

Starbucks is confirming two partners (employees) at the Anderson Way location exhibited the symptoms, and the outlet immediately activated COVID-19 protocols, which includes closing the facility.

“Both partners were sent home and went to be tested, and we initiated a deep clean, following all recommended guidelines from public health authorities,” said Starbucks in a statement to the Morning Star.

“Both partners and other partners who have worked in close contact are self-isolating and are being paid for the time they miss during the self-isolation period.

“We take seriously our responsibility to keep our partners and customers safe. Starbucks initiated a deep clean and followed all recommended guidelines from public health authorities. “

The outlet is expected to reopen July 31.

