Vernon soil producer up for 6 cannabis awards

‘It’s not what you grow, it’s what you grow with’

Vernon’s own BlueSky Organics has been nominated for six national cannabis awards for its environmentally sustainable methods and research.

The national industry awards event honours cannabis professionals and companies, recognizing their excellence and innovation in the evolving industry.

The company’s specialized soil and nutrient blends used to grow organic cannabis and in agriculture production was the winner of the 2019 Grow-up Cannabis award for best nutrients. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, they have been nominated for awards in environmental impact, outstanding research, cultivation education, best-growing media, nutrients product and grow-at-home package.

“We are very pleased with this record number of nominations as it validates the work we are doing to help the industry become more environmentally sustainable,” said co-founder and CEO Mary Horvatincic. “It’s not what you grow, it’s what you grow with.”

The winners will be announced at the conference and expo in Niagara Falls, Ont., Nov. 30.

