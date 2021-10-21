The Vernon Ski Club is holding its annual ski swap fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Vernon Ski Club/Facebook)

The Vernon Ski Club is holding its annual ski swap fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Vernon Ski Club/Facebook)

Vernon ski swap back for 52nd year

Biggest ski swap in the Interior returns Nov. 6

With ski season around the corner, it’s time for the 52nd annual Vernon ski swap.

The Vernon Ski Club is putting on its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

There will be plenty of bargains on new and used alpine and cross-country skis, snowboards, boots, poles and clothing.

Consignments will be taken Friday, Nov. 5, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers will not accept equipment that has been poorly maintained or is a potential safety hazard. Helmets and older model straight (alpine) skis are also not accepted.

Organizers are working closely with Interior Health on a COVID-19 safety plan to ensure the health and safety of volunteers, retailers and customers. The venue is at 50 per cent capacity so expect longer lineups at the door, where vaccine cards will be checked.

To volunteer with the ski swap, email ssvscvolunteer@gmail.com.

SilverStar Mountain Resort has set its tentative Nordic opening for Nov. 26, and its Alpine opening for Dec. 3. Night skiing will begin Dec. 17.

READ MORE: Snow falls on Vernon’s ski resort

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna to open Nov. 25

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

skiingSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
Ocean Cleanup returns to B.C. with its first dent out of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Next story
Kelowna man who pleaded guilty to assault in Canada Day killing back in custody

Just Posted

BC Children’s Hospital investigator, Dr. Tamara Vanderwal, who hails from Vernon, was awarded a $100,000 grant from Brain Canada’s Future Leaders in Canadian Brain Research Program. (BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute - Facebook)
Doctor from Vernon awarded $100K for brain research

A trailer burst into flames in Lumby Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Josh Dyck photo)
Travel trailer bursts into flames near Lumby

The annual Ski Swap is Oct. 19 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (File photo)
Vernon ski swap back for 52nd year

The Kelowna Rockets fill the arena against the Calgary Hitmen on February 28, 2015, at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna, Kamloops MLAs ask Interior Health for clarity on gathering restrictions