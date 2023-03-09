Vernon ski resort hosts Peak Pride festival

Events are on tap all weekend until Sunday, March 12

Peak Pride is underway at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort with events on tap all weekend.

The signature winter pride festival takes place on the mountain from March 9 to 12, hosted by SilverStar and Rebellious Unicorns.

The festival begins Thursday evening with Unicorns Reawakened, a free stage show that highlights the struggles of queer artists during the pandemic.

Friday will feature a Drag Bingo Apres event, and LaughOut, a queer comedy series hosted at the Red Antler, followed immediately by a handkerchief party with live DJ HoneyDill.

Saturday is the most jam-packed day of the festival, with activities running from the morning until late at night, including:

• The Morning MX coffee meet-up at 8 a.m.

• A mountain pride parade at 6:45 p.m.

• Peak Pride’s signature event, Fruitcake, a drag show extravaganza, starting at 8 p.m., followed by a dance party with a live DJ

The festival closes Sunday with Ella’s Drag Brunch hosted at the Den, beginning at 10 a.m.

Peak Pride features a mix of free and ticketed events. Talent for the weekend includes a mix of local favourites and interprovincial talent, with Ella Lamoureux, Matthew Presidente, Simma Downe, Wanda Nuff, BOSS and Taryn Anderson all scheduled to perform at various events during the festival.

“We’re so excited to be back at SilverStar for another festival” says Dustyn Baulkham, festival creator. “Last year SilverStar brought amazing enthusiasm and energy, and we’re sure it’ll be even more this year!”

Tickets can be purchased online at rebelliousunicorns.com. Ticket prices range from $15 to $59 depending on the event.

For more information, visit rebelliousunicorns.com/pages/peakpride-silverstar.

Also happening at SilverStar this weekend is Dog Day Friday, March 10. Sign-in is from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. at the igloo outside guest services. at 3:30 p.m. it’s the Dog Day Parade, and at 4 p.m. there is a ‘Wicked Weiner Race’ open to all dog breeds. An obstacle course will be open from 4 to 6 p.m., as well as a skills freestyle event where owners and their dogs have five minutes to show off their tricks.

