Vernon ski resort a North American star

SilverStar Mountain Resort currently sits at No. 18 in online voting contest of USA Today, which ends Nov. 22

SilverStar Mountain Resort is in the running for Best Ski Resort in USA Today’s 10Best contest. (Dave Heath photo)

Vernon’s favourite mountain has struck a chord with North American residents.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is currently No. 18 out of 20 in USA Today’s 10Best Ski Resorts contest.

“We’re looking for the best of the best in North American ski resorts, so we’ve asked a panel of skiing and snowboarding experts to nominate their favorites – mountains that offer serious snowfall, varied terrain, lots of lift access and so much more,” said USA Today.

You can vote for your favourite ski resort once per day until Monday, Nov. 22, at 9 a.m. PT. The 10 best ski resorts, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3.

“Well known for its excellent cross-country skiing, SilverStar also appeals to downhill enthusiasts with 132 runs, 12 gladed areas, 100-per cent natural snow, 3,282 skiable acres and a ski-in ski-out village,” wrote USA Today on the Star’s vote page. “Two terrain parks feature a wide variety of jumps and features to help visitors progress their skills.”

SilverStar is slated to open for the nordic season on Nov. 26, and open Dec. 3 for the alpine season.

As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, Nov. 9, there were four Canadian resorts among the top-20: Sunshine Village in Banff was at No. 2; Revelstoke Mountain Resort was No. 8 and in at No. 9 was Lake Louise Ski Resort.

Leading the votes was Winter Park Resort in Colorado.

