Vernon ski hill opens Saturday

Alpine Opening Delay comes to an end at SilverStar

Mother Nature has pulled through to allow SilverStar to open up for all skiers and snowboarders Saturday.

Nordic opened on Nov. 16, and the trails remain in great shape with 52km still open, throughout our 55km trail network.

Alpine skiing this Saturday will open with 14 runs and two lifts – the Des Schumann Summit Express (DRS) Gondola as well as the Silver Queen chairlift.

See related: Alpine season delayed at SilverStar

“With the new snow this week and the cooler alpine temperature, it has helped to fill in a few spots on the hill that was needed in order to get our upper mountain open,” said Ian Jenkins, Director of Sales and Marketing at SilverStar Mountain Resort. “With our focus being on a high quality and safe environment for our guests to enjoy, SilverStar is pleased to announce we are ready to go. Conditions change quickly and early season conditions exist; we advise our guests to stay in bounds and be safe. It’s going to be a long, fantastic season.”

Opening Day festivities will begin at 8am and as the countdown commences we will be offering hot chocolate and donuts to all guests who come early. Be one of the first 8 guests who receive ‘First Chair’ on the DRS Gondola by testing your SilverStar knowledge in a fun game of trivia and correctly answering some skill testing question.

Please note that it will be the upper mountain opening and there will be very limited beginner terrain. If a guest has never ridden a lift before or wants to learn to ski or ride for the first time, we recommend they wait until we have more beginner terrain and lifts open.

The Des Schumann Summit Express will have a capacity of 1,200 guests per hour, and transports our guests at a third of the time as the old Summit Express.

See related: SilverStar officially opens gondola

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother Nature helps Kelowna-area ski resort with its opening day
Next story
Crashes are not inevitable, says Kelowna lawyer

Just Posted

Kelowna swimmer heads south to grow her career

Axana Merckx signed her letter of intent with the University of Arizona Wildcats last week

Rockets looking for more wins in back to back games this weekend

The Rockets host Victoria on Friday, and visit Everett on Saturday

More lawsuits filed aginst former Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of taking money from aboriginal youths in his care

Mother Nature helps Kelowna-area ski resort with its opening day

On cue, snow fell Thursday morning as Big White Ski Resort opened some of its runs

Vernon ski hill opens Saturday

Alpine Opening Delay comes to an end at SilverStar

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Transit police said woman had slapped driver’s arm after he apparently missed her stop in Vancouver

Brown pelican, hurt twice, dies in BC SPCA care

Bird rescued in Victoria while in distress from injuries that may have been caused by dog attack

Headbones features core Okanagan artists

Vernon gallery celebrates artists from Penticton to Salmon Arm

Most Read