Vernon shifts toward infractions for parked RVs on city roads

Vernon council won’t sit still on changes to a traffic bylaw dealing with parked recreational vehicles on city streets.

Council, in October, directed staff to provide amendments to its traffic bylaw to prohibit recreational vehicles (RVs) from setting up on city roads. That included deploying an RV’s slides and jacks.

At its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 22, staff’s amendments to that traffic bylaw were accepted by council.

The new amendment being considered is no person must stop or park a recreational vehicle “in a manner where it is stabilized, secured or otherwise prevented from movement, including the use of jacks, blocks, stabilizers, bricks or other materials, unless it’s in a residential zone for a period no longer than 24 consecutive hours.”

Fines would range from $90 to $200 if the new amendments are fully accepted.

The action stemmed from council’s concern over a slew of RVs parked on the west side of 25th Avenue in the 4300 and 4400 blocks out front of a handful of businesses.

A number of people are living in the RVs.

“If you’re living out of an RV, and I am sensitive to that, you just have to move it every 24 hours,” said Coun. Brian Quiring. “That stops people from turning their RV into a full-on camp, which is what we’ve seen on 25th Avenue with plywood being put and becoming a camp site.”

Coun. Scott Anderson was of two minds, he said, when it came to the bylaw amendments.

“I know some people can’t afford to be elsewhere although we have heard there are payment places available so we could technically say no parking RVs on the street if you’re living in them or some variation of that and people will still have a place to go,” he said. “Having said that, slides and jacks are usually unique to expensive, newer RVs. I’d suggest if someone is in possession of that, they can probably afford to pay a small fee to park an RV there.”

For Coun. Kelly Fehr, RVs parked on the street is of no bother to him.

“But, what I’m hearing loud and clear is this council wants to ensure businesses that have semi trucks, etc., don’t have their areas blocked and business can still be conducted,” said Fehr. “If they park on the side of the street for their RV because they have too, it’s for 24 hours. That’s pretty clear.”

Council voted unanimously on the staff amendments.

