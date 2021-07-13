Vernon ‘sewer’ spill leaves a mess at Sandy Beach

Residents left to clean up the city’s mess and potential long-term effects

He was just trying to enjoy his birthday, chilling at home watching TV, when it went to down the drain.

A resident of Sandy Beach Trailer Park smelled something awful Saturday, July 10, around 10 a.m. He opened the door to investigate and immediately started gagging. His entire lawn, driveway and the road was filled with brown, murky water.

“It was a river. Hundreds and hundreds of gallons, right through my yard,” said the man who asked his name to be withheld. “On my lawn right now are noodles, toilet paper.”

A sewer force main break on Tronson Road saw the sludge pour into this, and a few other residents’ yards.

“Four or five houses got it bad,” said the birthday boy, noting that a senior woman behind him couldn’t even leave her house. As for him, the stench was so bad he had to get a hotel.

While the park landlord hired pump trucks to suck up as much as they could, a majority of it seeped into the grounds, under the trailers, into gravel driveways, gardens and lawns.

It all left residents wondering where the City of Vernon was to clean up the mess.

“I’m just left with it. Where’s your hazmat team to clean it up?”

After several calls to the city, the man was told that the spill was in fact grey water, and not sewage.

But a press release issued July 10 by the city clearly states that the break was a sewer pipe. Tronson Road was closed to traffic between Lakeshore and Scott roads for the day while crews repaired the break. There was also a water service interruption in the area.

Whether it’s grey water or something else, the Sandy Beach resident says the smell remains unbearable. He picked up a car-load of lime to lay down in hopes of neutralizing the odour. But he wonders what the longer term effects may be.

“Its going to seep in and the next time it rains it’s going to slowly creep towards the beach. It’s going to go into our well.”

With a major surgery booked for Friday he is also concerned about his recovery in the “cesspool.”

“There’s going to be a lot of bacteria floating around.”

Sandy Beach Trailer Park residents aren’t impressed with the mess left behind from a sewer main break that sent contents flowing through their yard July 10. (Contributed)