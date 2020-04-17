A Vernon senior was struck by a bicycle that threw him to the ground, the cyclist rode away and three cars passed by Brian before he got any help. (Facebook)

Vernon senior struck by bicycle, thrown to ground

Cyclist, three cars pass senior laying hurt on sidewalk

A senior was struck by a bicycle that threw him to the ground on April 16 and three cars passed before he got any help.

In an emotional post to Facebook, Heather Leggett said this was the hardest post she’s had to make.

Leggett said Brian, the senior who she cares for, was hit by a person riding a blue mountain bike, but before taking off from the scene, the cyclist “straightened out his handle bars and left Brian laying on the road.”

“As (Brian) is laying there, three different cars drove around him laying there,” she wrote. “I am so, so broken hearted.”

In a video, filmed by Leggett, Bryan shared his experience and said he would forgive those who passed him on the street and the rider who struck him.

“I would say that because of God’s love, I forgive them for what they did because we’re supposed to pray for our enemies, if I may call them that,” Brian said in an emotional video.

“I know if I could meet you face-to-face, I will forgive you for it,” he said. “It’s not because you didn’t know any better, or weren’t brought up any better.”

“It gives me an opportunity to pray for the less fortunate in this world of love and emotions.”

Leggett said the message here is that if you see someone hurt, “stop and help.”

