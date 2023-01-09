Vernon Search and Rescue crews had a long night looking for a pair of snowmobilers lost in the Greystokes area early Jan. 8. (VSAR photo)

Vernon search crews rescue stranded snowmobilers near Kelowna

Central Okanagan crews were tied up looking for missing snow bikers

Search and rescue crews rode for 10 hours on the hunt for a broken down pair of snowmobilers early Jan. 8.

Vernon crews were called around 1 a.m. Sunday to assist in the Greystokes area, near Highway 33.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were already busy searching for missing snow bikers and asked Vernon for help on the snowmobiler call.

READ MORE: 'Stay put': lengthy search for missing snow bikers in Okanagan

A husband and wife called after they were left stranded following a crash.

“They damaged one of their snowmobiles and literally tore one of the skis off of it,” said search manager Leigh Pearson.

Despite a long night of riding, crews located the couple in one of the Kelowna Snowmobiling Club’s cabins.

Pearson advises anyone going out in the backcountry to bring an In-Reach or spot beacon with them in the event they break down or are lost or injured.

Riders are also advises to be careful as avalanche risks are currently heightened.

“It’s a concern with this warmer weather it can start to trigger avalanches,” said Pearson.

“Fortunately in our area there aren’t a lot of high avalanche areas.”

READ MORE: Sanding crews battle slick Vernon roads

Search and RescueVernonWinter

