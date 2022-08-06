Vernon Search and Rescue helps elderly man get home

The man in his seventies walked 12 km and took a taxi to his old address

An elderly man went missing but was later found Thursday night (Aug. 4) in Vernon.

A man in his seventies walked out of his East Hill home and became disoriented. After his family searched the neighbourhood for him, it was determined he was last seen near Highway 6 in Coldstream, about six kilometres away from his home.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) went out on foot, on bicycles, and in vehicles looking for the man. Within two hours, it was found he had walked around another six kilometres past Kalamalka Lake.

In the area, VSAR was told by residents that they helped the man get in a taxi, but the man said his address was near Swan Lake.

They found him in the area safe and in good health and reunited him with his family.

VSAR suggests that elderly family members with or experiencing dementia or Alzheimer’s should carry a card on them with their address and family contact information.

