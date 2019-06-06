VSAR rescue of dirt biker by Becker Lake Wednesday, June 5. (Contributed)

Vernon Search and Rescue come to aid of injured dirt biker

VSAR aided BCAS in the rescue near Becker Lake Wednesday afternoon

An injured dirt biker was rescued Wednesday near Vernon.

Vernon Search and Rescue members were dispatched the afternoon of June 5 to assist the BC Ambulance Service with an injured dirt biker. A woman had been riding with friends in the Becker Lake area, east of Vernon, when she hit a tree stump, injuring her leg.

Vernon SAR members assisted the BCAS crew in getting the woman out of the bush and into a waiting air ambulance helicopter. The rescue took a about three hours to complete.

