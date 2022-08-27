Vernon Search and Rescue was kept busy with three tasks Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue was kept busy with three tasks Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue called to three incidents in one night

VSAR was unable to locate a missing person in an area just north of Vernon

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) had its hands full Friday night with several calls occupying them late into the night.

VSAR was called by the Vernon RCMP to three separate tasks on Aug. 26. The first task was to investigate a partially submerged sailboat on Okanagan Lake.

“Thankfully the boat turned out to be abandoned and no one was onboard,” VSAR said Saturday morning.

As crews were on the lake responding to the sailboat, the team received another call, this time to help locate a person in the Vernon area. However, VSAR was stood down on this task before deploying members.

Then, as the boat crew was mooring and the ground crews were heading back to the hall, the team was called to find another missing person in an area just north of Vernon.

VSAR responded with members on bikes, in vehicles, and on foot to search a large overgrown area.

They were eventually stood down for the night after being unable to locate the person.

After some quick maintenance of their gear the team members were heading home shortly before 2 am.

READ MORE: Saved after boaters are stranded on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Penticton Search and Rescue air and ground crews busy with injured and lost hikers

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Search and RescueVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Banff National Park plan focuses on climate change, traffic, Indigenous relations
Next story
Underwater camera and sonar used by COSAR at McKinley Landing, Kelowna

Just Posted

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Swimming Upstream: Salmon spawning season starts in the Okanagan

(COSAR/Submitted)
Underwater camera and sonar used by COSAR at McKinley Landing, Kelowna

Okanagan Sun quarterback Dominic Britton (Contributed)
Okanagan Sun looking to stay undefeated going into week six

Man holding a toddler after jumping into the lake (Jen Zielinski/ Capital News)
Kelowna emergency crews sent to Sails

Pop-up banner image