Vernon school bus meeting limited

Hot topic on agenda at public meeting, but attendance limited

A heavily debated topic is back on board at the Vernon School District.

A public board meeting will deal with transportation Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the district office, 1401 15th St., at 5:30 p.m.

In order to adhere to provincial health guidelines, there will likely not be enough room to accommodate the number of parents who have showed up to previous transportation meetings.

READ MORE: Courtesy riders could get boot from Vernon buses

“Public attendance will be limited and will be permitted on a first come first entry basis,” the district said. “Once the maximum number of attendees is reached, no further attendees will be allowed.”

Superintendent Joe Rogers said the meeting will be held in three separate rooms at the district office with a maximum of 40 seats. But he said the meeting will be streamed online and questions can be emailed to executive assistant Lynn Jameson at ljameson@sd22.bc.ca ahead of the meeting.

The agenda will be available Monday, Sept. 28 on the school district website.

READ MORE: Majority of students back in Vernon classrooms

