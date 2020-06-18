Vernon Salvation Army thrift store ready to reopen

‘We are excited to get back to business,’ says Lt. Stefan Reid

Thrifters rejoice.

The Vernon Salvation Army will reopen its doors to shoppers Monday, June 22.

The thrift store, located at 5400 24th Street, will reopen in full compliance with guidelines and requirements established by the B.C. Health Authority and public health officers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to get back to business,” Lt. Stefan Reid said Thursday, June 18.

“At the same time, we want to ensure we are doing our part to keep our staff and the community safe,” he said. “Things may look a bit different in terms of the service delivery, but the same open and hospitable experience will be made available to all.”

Staff will enhance daily cleaning procedures and increase sanitization of high-touch areas. Hand sanitizer stations are installed for customer use, while staff are donning appropriate protective equipment.

The shop will be open to the public 10-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and donations are accepted Monday to Thursday and Saturday between 9:30-5 p.m.

“As a result of the pandemic, the need for affordable clothing and household items will be very high in the days, weeks, and months ahead,” Reid said.

“During these scary and unpredictable times, we’ve remained committed to helping individuals and families in our community and we hope people will return to our store so we can continue that work.”

The downtown location on 24th Street closed its doors permanently after serving the community for 32 years.

Reid said the decision to close the store, which was announced in early June, did not come easy, but it ultimately came down to finances.

“We simply cannot afford to keep operating two stores while serving the community effectively,” Reid said on June 9.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a contributing factor as it put a stop to foot traffic and affected the local economy which resulted in significant drops in revenue.

