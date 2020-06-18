Vernon’s 24th Street Salvation Army Thrift Store is preparing to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic on June 22, 2020. (Google Maps)

Vernon Salvation Army thrift store ready to reopen

‘We are excited to get back to business,’ says Lt. Stefan Reid

Thrifters rejoice.

The Vernon Salvation Army will reopen its doors to shoppers Monday, June 22.

The thrift store, located at 5400 24th Street, will reopen in full compliance with guidelines and requirements established by the B.C. Health Authority and public health officers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to get back to business,” Lt. Stefan Reid said Thursday, June 18.

“At the same time, we want to ensure we are doing our part to keep our staff and the community safe,” he said. “Things may look a bit different in terms of the service delivery, but the same open and hospitable experience will be made available to all.”

Staff will enhance daily cleaning procedures and increase sanitization of high-touch areas. Hand sanitizer stations are installed for customer use, while staff are donning appropriate protective equipment.

The shop will be open to the public 10-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and donations are accepted Monday to Thursday and Saturday between 9:30-5 p.m.

“As a result of the pandemic, the need for affordable clothing and household items will be very high in the days, weeks, and months ahead,” Reid said.

“During these scary and unpredictable times, we’ve remained committed to helping individuals and families in our community and we hope people will return to our store so we can continue that work.”

The downtown location on 24th Street closed its doors permanently after serving the community for 32 years.

Reid said the decision to close the store, which was announced in early June, did not come easy, but it ultimately came down to finances.

“We simply cannot afford to keep operating two stores while serving the community effectively,” Reid said on June 9.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a contributing factor as it put a stop to foot traffic and affected the local economy which resulted in significant drops in revenue.

READ MORE: Vernon’s downtown Salvation Army store to close doors

READ MORE: Straight pride ad sparks hate for Armstrong gym

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RDCO advising residents to be prepared for flooding
Next story
Straight pride ad sparks hate for Armstrong gym

Just Posted

RDCO advising residents to be prepared for flooding

Forecasts for the coming weekend may result in flooding and property damage

Vernon Salvation Army thrift store ready to reopen

‘We are excited to get back to business,’ says Lt. Stefan Reid

Rockets president Hamilton re-elected as WHL Board of Governors chairman

Hamilton has served as league chairman since 2008

Kelowna recreational sports to return this summer

The return of some outdoor sports activities is in accordance with B.C.’s Restart Plan

Okanagan Forest Task Force cleans up scrap yard, creates safe space for wildlife

The task force removed 37,411 pounds of garbage from an area off Postill Lake Road

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Summerland’s municipal payroll nears $8 million in 2019

Payment details outlined in Statement of Financial Information

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

Kamloops RCMP asking for help in locating missing woman

Courtenay Vigne has been missing since June 11 and is known to spend time in Kelowna

COLUMN: I sneezed, I coughed, so I got tested for COVID-19

Accessing a swab test is easy these days, but the actual test can more than a little daunting

Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

RCMP, Northern Savings Credit Union working to recover funds, but ‘unsure if that will be possible’

Most Read