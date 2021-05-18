Vernon road to close for eight hours

Okanagan Landing Bench Road will be shut between Bench Row Road and Okanagan Landing Road Wednesday, May 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The City of Vernon says Okanagan Landing Bench Road will be closed Wednesday, May 19, for maintenance and line painting.

The road will be closed to through traffic between Bench Row Road and Okanagan Landing Road starting at 7:30 a.m.

The work is expected to be complete by 3 p.m. Access to Bench Row Road is available from Commonage Road.

Please note, the timelines may change if emergencies arise.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.

