Vernon resident asks North Okanagan-Shuswap MP to back Ukraine in struggle with Russia

A Vernon resident is calling on North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold to signal his support for Ukraine, where the threat of a Russian invasion has loomed for weeks.

U.S. and Western European allies have been sounding the alarm as Russia continues to bring armed forces to the Ukrainian border. More than 100,000 Russian troops are on the doorstep of the former Soviet state, and while President Vladimir Putin’s intentions remain uncertain, many fear the rising tensions in the region could devolve into war.

In a letter to Arnold, Vernon resident Andrea Malysh expressed her support for Ukraine, and asked for his support in getting Canada to take stronger action.

“Russia is again threatening a further invasion of sovereign Ukrainian territory, moving a significant amount of troops and military hardware to Ukraine’s borders and occupied Ukrainian territory,” said Malysh. “I believe that Canada and our NATO allies must respond with unity and resolve to Russia’s increasing threats against Ukraine.”

Malysh provided a list of five actions for Canada to take:

• Accelerating a NATO Membership Action Plan for Ukraine;

• Increasing sanctions on Russia to deter further aggression against Ukraine;

• Ensuring that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline never becomes operational;

• Increasing the provision of military equipment and defensive weapons to Ukraine;

• Extending and expanding Operation UNIFIER, Canada’s military training mission in Ukraine.

“As one of Ukraine’s closest international partners, Canada needs to act now to support Ukraine’s independence and prevent a further Russian invasion of Ukraine,” she said.

Since 2014, the conflict with Russia has led to the deaths of more than 13,000 Ukrainians and the displacement of 1.5 million people, according to the Council on Foreign Relations’ Global Conflict Tracker.

Brendan Shykora

