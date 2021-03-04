The Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium will be used as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic as of March 8, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon recreation centre to be used as COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The clinic will be open March 8 and could be in place for eight months

Starting Monday, the Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium will be converted into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

In support of the province’s vaccination efforts, the city is working with Interior Health (IH) to establish facilities for residents to get their shots, and they’ve landed on using the main floor of the auditorium and the Sunset breakout room, both of which will be closed to the public March 8.

The temporary vaccination clinic will be in place for about eight months or until IH indicates it is no longer needed, according to a Thursday city press release.

“The use of the auditorium for the vaccination clinics will have some impact on public usage, however, Recreation Services has already identified alternative locations for most programs and staff will be in touch with user groups to discuss possible alternative locations for their events. Events must meet the Provincial Health Orders regarding safe, play environments,” said Doug Ross, director of Recreation Services.

Mayor Victor Cumming said the use of the auditorium as a vaccination clinic will be for a limited time, and “the benefits to the Greater Vernon community outweigh any inconvenience that may occur.”

Interior Health is launching the next phase of the province’s COVID-19 immunization plan, which involves a step-up in vaccination rates, beginning with those most vulnerable to the virus.

Once the clinics are up and running, those attending will be encouraged to use the curling rink parking lot off 39th Avenue and access the temporary entrance at the north end of the auditorium.

Those attending the Aquatic Centre or recreation programs will continue access the rec centre through the main entrance.

As of March 8, booking will be open to seniors age 90 and over and Aboriginal seniors age 65 and over by calling 1-877-740-7747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The age eligibility of those who can call to book appointments will change over time. Interior Health’s Phase Two vaccine information is available here.

“I encourage all residents in the Vernon area to make your appointment when you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination. This immunization plan is designed to save lives, stop the spread of COVID-19 and move us all toward a return to pre-COVID days,” said Dr. Karin Goodison, Interior Health medical health officer.

Immunize BC’s website has information on dose timing, vaccine allergies, timing, and more.

Updated program information is available online at gvrec.ca, and the spring and summer active living guide will be coming out on March 12.

READ MORE: Chief medical adviser says Health Canada preparing for quick approval of boosters

READ MORE: Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Basin Water Board calls for stronger invasive mussel protection
Next story
Judge dismisses lawsuit over slave portraits at Harvard University

Just Posted

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
36 new cases of COVID-19, one death in Interior Health

The number of active cases in the region is at 366

The Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium will be used as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic as of March 8, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon recreation centre to be used as COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The clinic will be open March 8 and could be in place for eight months

A herd of turkeys caused a traffic jam in Armstrong March 3. (Video still)
Turkeys talk back at traffic in Spallumcheen

VIDEO: ‘Bossy little buggers refused to move’

Mussel inspection sit set up at B.C.-Alberta border. (Contributed)
Okanagan Basin Water Board calls for stronger invasive mussel protection

Letter sets out six recommendations for environment minister George Heyman to consider

(BCCDC)
42 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan last week

Officials have identified almost 3,000 cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan throughout the pandemic

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Thomas Kruger-Allen is expected to be sentenced Friday, March 5, 2021.
Sentencing expected Friday for 2019 Penticton beach attack

Defense wants 12 to 18 months for beach assaults that left one of his victims with brain injury

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals, NDP sing in harmony on local election reforms

Bill regulates paid canvassers, allows people in condo buildings

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

(File photo)
Kamloops Mountie bitten while arresting woman

The assault on March 1 is the latest in a string of incidents that have left local officers injured

Most Read